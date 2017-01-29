Top Stories
Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen speaks to the media about the U.S. travel ban, Jan. 29, 2017. CITYNEWS/Cormac Mac Sweeney
Canadian permanent residents exempt from U.S. travel ban
More than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. President Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP)
White House: Nothing to apologize for on Muslim countries travel ban
speech (1)
Canadian terrorism expert believes travel ban will severely strain...
Travelers line up at a security checkpoint area in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Trump's immigration crackdown affecting travellers worldwide
17-01-28 - Missing Person MCSWEEN
Police looking for man last seen on Trans-Canada near Canmore
HUNTING PROTEST 2017
Protestors put trophy hunting in their crosshairs outside trade show
Hitmen grab big win as they continue their success over Kootenay
Calgary Chinese new years celebration 2017
Thousands celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Calgary
hot choclate
Hot Chocolate Fest launches month-long drive for charity
A Canadian flag flies in the wind at Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday June 30, 2014. A Canadian flag was removed from a Manitoba advance polling station over the weekend because a worker felt it violated election rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
N.L. professor seeks Canadian citizenship as 'refugee' of Trump...
LATEST VIDEOS