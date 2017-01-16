Top Stories
Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Murder trial to begin for Alberta man charged after couple, grandson disappear
File photo of police lights.
Five killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
An Amber Alert was issued for Alyssa Langille, 15, on Jan. 16, 2017. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police
Mississauga teen allegedly abducted by two men, Amber Alert issued
open sign, small business
Small, medium-sized businesses to invest more this year: BDC forecast
downtown Calgary
Councillors request downtown economic summit
Mayor Naheed Nenshi. File photo.
Nenshi approval rating up: poll
15895960_10154892444182641_1457660286555493571_o
Alberta PC leader candidate Jason Kenney challenged on all sides by...
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Hershey, Pa. Trump tweeted Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, that the album sales of teenage classical singer Jackie Evancho have ‚Äúskyrocketed‚Äù since he announced she would perform at his Inauguration. While some of the credit may be due to Trump‚Äôs announcement, Evancho‚Äôs sales could simply be a result of the holidays: She released a new album, ‚ÄúSomeday at Christmas,‚Äù on Oct. 28, and she has other holiday albums in her catalog. The singer‚Äôs album sales could have also seen a boost thanks to her performance on ‚ÄúAmerica‚Äôs Got Talent: Holiday Spectacular,‚Äù which aired on NBC on Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault
dentist
Mobile dental clinic receives much needed boost to keep running
